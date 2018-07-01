Upcoming New Releases – July 2018

Alicia Witt – 15,000 Days EP – https://www.aliciawittmusic.com/
 
Cornelia Murr – Lake Tear of the Clouds – https://www.corneliamurr.com/
 
Free Cake For Every Creature – The Bluest Star – http://www.freecakeforeverycreature.com/
 
Say Lou Lou – Immortelle – http://www.sayloulou.com/gb/home
 
Lori McKenna – The Tree – http://www.lorimckenna.com/
