Underground Music Showcase Preview – Madge

Alex Teitz

FEMMUSIC: Can you describe your songwriting technique?

M: All of my songs start with beats. I think in rhythms rather than chord structures. And a lot of my melodies start out as rhythmic hooks rather than notes. After I’ve crafted a basic beat I usually start throwing in hooks and melody ideas. Sometimes lyrics come first, sometimes last. I definitely keep a notebook of lyrical ideas and often pull from that. Although in general, I would say that lyrics are the easiest part for me.

FEMMUSIC: Tell me about “Fight or Fight Club.” The song is very provocative in asking why someone is beating up someone else. How did you come up with the song? What challenges did it have?

M: That’s exactly how I came up with it. I was frustrated with how dreamy the track was and I decided I needed to throw in a little provocation. It certainly deals in themes of abuse but also my own masochistic tendencies. I beat myself up all the time and I guess I must like it because I keep doing it again and again. The biggest challenge with that song was making it fit with my general aesthetic of loud, raw sound. In the end I think it’s the lyrics that make it work.

FEMMUSIC: Tell me about “Red James.” The song has 2 distinct characters of Old Madge & Red James. What is the story behind this song?

M: It’s an Irish folktale that I’ve become mildly obsessed with. Madge is a witch, Red James is her lover. It stood out to me because Madge chose to save him from death and eventually made him her partner in crime. She was the one with the political and social power to do that. It’s an unusual story compared to other modern narratives and it immediately resonated with me. So badass.

FEMMUSIC: “Alice” is your latest song. It is less of a love song and more of lust song. Tell me how this song evolved.

M: Alice is a poltergeist that I know. She clung to me for years. This song has turned her into something campy and almost silly, which is reflective of my relationship with her now. Although I still deal with major shame issues around lust and I’m sure it’s somehow connected to her.

FEMMUSIC: Now that you have 3 singles out, what are your plans for an EP or album?

M: I’ll have at least one more single and an EP out later this year! So stay tuned!

FEMMUSIC: What song (not your own) has had the biggest influence on you and why?

M: This is such a difficult question. A lot of pop songs from the 60s have been highly influential on my songwriting. I think the song “Georgy Girl” by The Seekers is up there. And also “Baby Pop” by France Gall. There’s something incredible about the nursery rhyme style melodies from that era.

FEMMUSIC: As a woman in the music industry have you been discriminated against?

M: It’s not quite that black and white. I definitely discriminate against myself. I question my own judgment and value my opinions as lesser. But there is certainly a boys’ club attitude among the production world and I find it very intimidating.

FEMMUSIC: Whom would you most like to collaborate with, or tour with? Why?

M: I would die to work with Dev Hynes or Yaeji. They both have been pushing genre boundaries and breaking production rules while remaining accessible. It’s inspiring to me.

FEMMUSIC: What one thing would you like to change about the music industry?

M: Hmmmm… I would love to figure out how to make a living from it. Any ideas?