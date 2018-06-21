Raffaella – Sororcide

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (90)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (52)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (74)
- Film of the Month (51)
- Interviews (263)
- Live Photos (314)
- Live Show Reviews (71)
- Music Business (4)
- Short Stack (34)
- Song of the Month (59)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (135)
- Uncategorized (14)
- Unfinished Mail (80)
- Upcoming New releases (21)
- Video of the Month (56)
- Videos (517)
- Website of the Month (87)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- New Gear/New Toys Reviews: Yamaha TransAcoustic Technology
- Album Review: Hope Downs by Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever (7/10)
- Genelec to Hold Listening Event at Addiction Studios in Nashville on Tuesday, June 26
- Cinq Music Appoints Marcus Spence as SVP of A&R
- Dolores O' Riordan's Children Honored with $250,000 Donation from Band Bad Wolves
- BMI Presents Songwriter Max T. Barnes With Multiple Million-Air Awards
- Album Review: Here Comes the Sun by Dolores Scozzesi
- Scott Seine Promoted To President of Surfdog Inc. and Dave Kaplan Management
- 2018 International Songwriting Competition (ISC) Judges Announced
- Attend BET Weekend Industry Parties & National Showcases This Weekend
Rolling Stone
- Hear Demi Lovato Grapple With Shame, Relapse on New Song 'Sober'
- Watch Florence and the Machine's Vibrant New 'Big God' Video
- Led Zeppelin Plan Lavish, Remastered 'Song Remains the Same' Reissue
- After a Decade Away From R&B, Kanye West Returns With Teyana Taylor
- Coachella Bans Artists From Playing Half the Festivals Competing With Coachella
- Watch Brockhampton Unveil Tender New Song 'Tonya' on 'Fallon'
- Cardi B's 'I Like It' Is the Song of the Summer
- Watch St. Vincent's Sweaty, Sexy 'Fast Slow Disco' Video
- Hear Live's Heavy New 'Love Lounge' Featuring Original Lineup
- Hear Cher, Andy Garcia Duet ABBA's 'Fernando' for 'Mamma Mia 2'
Music News Underground
- Sigrid announces UK headline tour
- Juno Reactor 'Let’s Turn On' video
- Harry Kush 'Grenfell Appeasement' video
- Charli XCX hosts Spotify Studio takeover with superfans
- Bunnies 'The Deep State of Strawberry Tart' video
- Paul McCartney announces new music
- The Psychedelic Furs to reissue all studio albums on heavyweight vinyl
- Matt Tarka 'Vision Hazy' video
- James release video for 'Better Than That'
- Ben Bostick 'No Show Blues' video
Leave a Reply