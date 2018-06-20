The Sweet Lillies, Part & Parcel, Morsel at The Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO

Monthly Features
Music Connection
- Album Review: Hope Downs by Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever (7/10)
- Genelec to Hold Listening Event at Addiction Studios in Nashville on Tuesday, June 26
- Cinq Music Appoints Marcus Spence as SVP of A&R
- Dolores O' Riordan's Children Honored with $250,000 Donation from Band Bad Wolves
- BMI Presents Songwriter Max T. Barnes With Multiple Million-Air Awards
- Album Review: Here Comes the Sun by Dolores Scozzesi
- Scott Seine Promoted To President of Surfdog Inc. and Dave Kaplan Management
- 2018 International Songwriting Competition (ISC) Judges Announced
- Attend BET Weekend Industry Parties & National Showcases This Weekend
- Get Your Music on FIFA World Cup Broadcasts
Rolling Stone
- Pusha-T Plots U.S. Tour
- Hear Yo La Tengo's Noisy Cover of Neil Young's 'Time Fades Away'
- Review: Petal's 'Magic Gone' Rings Out Clear and True
- Watch Jay Rock, J. Cole's Anxiety-Inducing 'OSOM' Video
- See Ty Dolla $ign, Gucci Mane, Migos' Quavo in Bizarre 'Pineapple' Video
- Watch Halsey, Lauren Jauregui Battle in Bloody 'Strangers' Video
- Alessia Cara Fumbles Into Adulthood in New 'Growing Pains' Video
- Ty Dolla $ign is Making Hits for Everybody This Summer
- Paul McCartney Explores 'Dream Location' for New LP, 'Egypt Station'
- Chromeo Talk Redefining Sexy on Their New LP
Music News Underground
- Charli XCX hosts Spotify Studio takeover with superfans
- Bunnies 'The Deep State of Strawberry Tart' video
- Paul McCartney announces new music
- The Psychedelic Furs to reissue all studio albums on heavyweight vinyl
- Matt Tarka 'Vision Hazy' video
- James release video for 'Better Than That'
- Ben Bostick 'No Show Blues' video
- Haley Reinhart 'Last Kiss Goodbye' video
- Tiny Fighter 'Hollow Talk' video
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
