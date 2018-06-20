EVANESCENCE – HI-LO

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (90)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (52)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (74)
- Film of the Month (51)
- Interviews (262)
- Live Photos (313)
- Live Show Reviews (71)
- Music Business (4)
- Short Stack (34)
- Song of the Month (59)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (135)
- Uncategorized (14)
- Unfinished Mail (80)
- Upcoming New releases (21)
- Video of the Month (56)
- Videos (516)
- Website of the Month (87)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- Scott Seine Promoted To President of Surfdog Inc. and Dave Kaplan Management
- 2018 International Songwriting Competition (ISC) Judges Announced
- Attend BET Weekend Industry Parties & National Showcases This Weekend
- Get Your Music on FIFA World Cup Broadcasts
- QSC Adds Automatic Microphone Mixing to TouchMix-30 Pro
- Novation Announces Latest Beats and Bytes Facebook Livestream
- What You Need to Know Before You Retain A Music Attorney
- Live Review: The Reasn Live at Eric's in Hollywood, CA
- CMA Fest 2018 Recap
- Filmmakers Launch Kickstarter for Documentary Exploring the 1990's Third Wave Ska Explosion
Rolling Stone
- Music's Fentanyl Crisis: Inside the Drug That Killed Prince and Tom Petty
- Mike Shinoda Debuts Raw New Song 'Crossing a Line' on 'Fallon'
- Watch Pusha-T's Tense 'If You Know You Know' Video
- Aerosmith's Alicia Silverstone Trilogy: A Tribute to the Greatest Rock Video Franchise
- Cardi B and Offset: A Hip-Hop Love Story
- Hear Ariana Grande Tap Nicki Minaj for Snappy 'The Light Is Coming'
- Tim Lambesis Reunites With As I Lay Dying One Year After Prison Release
- Julian Casablancas' Voidz Extend Tour With Beck, Phoenix Shows
- Can an EP Recorded by Prisoners Spark Criminal Justice Reform Talk?
- We've Only Begun to Understand XXXTentacion's Musical Legacy
Music News Underground
- Bunnies 'The Deep State of Strawberry Tart' video
- Paul McCartney announces new music
- The Psychedelic Furs to reissue all studio albums on heavyweight vinyl
- Matt Tarka 'Vision Hazy' video
- James release video for 'Better Than That'
- Ben Bostick 'No Show Blues' video
- Haley Reinhart 'Last Kiss Goodbye' video
- Tiny Fighter 'Hollow Talk' video
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Les Stroud 'How Long' video
Leave a Reply