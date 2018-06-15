Alessia Cara – Growing Pains

Monthly Features
Music Connection
- Focusrite Presents Scarlett Sessions with Chelsea Takami
- BOSS Announces TU-03 Clip-On Tuner & Metronome
- Aloft Hotels and Universal Music Group Launch "Project: Aloft Star" Tour and Competition
- 40th Annual Playboy Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl
- Mojave Audio and Royer Labs Sponsor Producer / Engineer Bobby Owsinski at Gearfest
- Jerry Salley Tapped to Lead New Bluegrass and Americana/Roots Labels
- Producer Crosstalk: Howard Benson
- Instrumental Music Needed For Upcoming NFL Season
- Get Your Music in Rotation on SiriusXM Radio Stations
- Dubreq Announces “Stylophone Big 5-0 Golden Ticket Competition” for 50th Anniversary
Rolling Stone
- Alt-J Recruit Pusha-T for 'In Cold Blood' Rework on 'Colbert'
- Hear 2 Chainz's New Song With Drake, Migos' Quavo, 'Bigger Than You'
- Watch Christina Aguilera, Jimmy Fallon Busk in Disguise in NYC Subway
- Hear Cher Lloyd Ditch Demons for Love on New Song '4U'
- Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Opens Up About Life After Chester Bennington
- Alessia Cara Talks 'Growing Pains,' Self-Care and New Music
- Alessia Cara Reflects on Self-Love in Spotlight on New Song 'Growing Pains'
- Review: Christina Aguilera Flexes Her Diva Power on the Excellent 'Liberation'
- See Foo Fighters, Guns N' Roses Play Scorching 'It's So Easy'
- Review: 5 Seconds of Summer Go Full-On Pop With 'Youngblood'
Music News Underground
- Les Stroud 'How Long' video
- Kylie Minogue to headline BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park
- Azmeryth 'Feel You' video premiere
- VanWyck 'Red River Girl' video premiere
- The Spitfires reveal new album 'Year Zero' and tour dates
- Zac Brown Band join BluesFest 2018
- Jocelyn Brown to kick off Quaglino’s Q Decades - A Musical Journey Through the Years
- Seasonal Beast 'I Can Make You Disappear' video
- Andra
- Listen to gym music that makes you fitter
