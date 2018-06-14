Tracyanne and Danny – It Can’t Be Love Unless It Hurts Now

Monthly Features
Music Connection
- 40th Annual Playboy Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl
- Mojave Audio and Royer Labs Sponsor Producer / Engineer Bobby Owsinski at Gearfest
- Jerry Salley Tapped to Lead New Bluegrass and Americana/Roots Labels
- Producer Crosstalk: Howard Benson
- Instrumental Music Needed For Upcoming NFL Season
- Get Your Music in Rotation on SiriusXM Radio Stations
- Dubreq Announces “Stylophone Big 5-0 Golden Ticket Competition” for 50th Anniversary
- The Upper Deck Designed by Carl Tatz Design Named One of the Hottest New Studios in the World by Mix Magazine's Class 2018
- Americana Music Association Announces Lineup for Fifth Annual AMERICANAFEST NYC
- Signing Story: Thirdstory
Rolling Stone
- Elvis Presley Drummer D.J. Fontana Dead at 87
- Hear Graham Nash's Previously Unreleased 'Teach Your Children' Demo
- Watch Low Cut Connie's Goofy Bar Adventures in 'Hey! Little Child' Video
- Hear Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande Unite on Sexy New Song 'Bed'
- See Drake Return to 'Degrassi' Roots in New 'I'm Upset' Video
- Hear Chvrches' Unvarnished, Pleading Cover of Rihanna's 'Stay'
- Watch 10-Year-Old Drummer Cover Metallica's Entire Discography in 12 Minutes
- Hear Unknown Mortal Orchestra Cover David Bowie's 'Oh! You Pretty Things'
- Playboi Carti Plots North American Summer Tour
- Kesha Alleges Dr. Luke Raped Katy Perry in Text to Lady Gaga
Music News Underground
- Azmeryth 'Feel You' video premiere
- VanWyck 'Red River Girl' video premiere
- The Spitfires reveal new album 'Year Zero' and tour dates
- Zac Brown Band join BluesFest 2018
- Jocelyn Brown to kick off Quaglino’s Q Decades - A Musical Journey Through the Years
- Seasonal Beast 'I Can Make You Disappear' video
- Andra
- Listen to gym music that makes you fitter
- Somerset House Summer Series support acts announced
- Noel Gallagher, Tom Jones, Nile Rodgers, Emeli Sande, Steps and Il Divo for GMT
