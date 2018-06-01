OPENER – AJ Lambert

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (90)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (52)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (74)
- Film of the Month (51)
- Interviews (261)
- Live Photos (307)
- Live Show Reviews (71)
- Music Business (4)
- Short Stack (34)
- Song of the Month (59)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (135)
- Uncategorized (14)
- Unfinished Mail (80)
- Upcoming New releases (21)
- Video of the Month (56)
- Videos (493)
- Website of the Month (87)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- Live Review of Jenna Nation at Live Nation HQ on May 8, 2018
- Live Review of Joshua Arbour at The Edison in Los Angeles, CA
- Live Review of P!NK at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on May 25, 2018
- New Gear/New Toys Reviews: Focusrite Clarett 2PRE USB
- Out Take: Ronit Kirchman, Composer
- Live Review: The Kepler Mission at Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA
- Bose Professional Expands DSP Offerings
- Traveling to Boston for the Boston Calling Music Festival
- Exclusive First Listen: Tiny Stills - Laughing Into The Void
- Signing Story: Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
Rolling Stone
- Watch Big Boi Soundtrack First Date in 'All Night' Video
- On 'Daytona' and 'Ye,' Kanye West Proves the Strengths (and Limitations) of a Short Album
- 10 New Albums to Stream Now: Father John Misty, Kanye West, Natalie Prass and More Editors' Picks
- Watch Pusha-T's Cinematic 'If You Know You Know' Performance on 'Kimmel'
- Spotify's 'Hateful Conduct' Policy Is Officially Dead
- Love Shacks, Rock Lobsters and Nude Parties: The B-52's in Their Own Words
- Lily Allen Plots First North American Tour in Four Years
- Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge Sample Luther Vandross on New Song
- Hear System of a Down Guitarist's Heavy, Political New 'Dictator'
- Future Recruits Miguel, Lil Wayne for 'Superfly' Soundtrack
Music News Underground
- Il Divo & Michael Ball 2 for 1 ticket offer!
- Angelique Kidjo 'Once In A Lifetime' video
- Reading and Leeds Festival add even for to line-up
- Rick Trevino 'I Am A Mexican' video premiere
- Cassia announce UK headline tour
- Snow Patrol live video and UK dates
- Tony Hadley announces UK headline tour dates
- Christopher Shayne 'Burn Me Down' video premiere
- Your Persona 'Hate Is A Strong Word' video
- Jeff Goldblum signs to Decca Records
Leave a Reply