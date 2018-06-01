OPENER – AJ Lambert

Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO – June 23, 2018 – http://www.bluebirdtheater.net/

The pressure of a name weighs on AJ Lambert when coming into music. Lambert has the distinction of being the granddaughter of Frank Sinatra, and daughter of Nancy Sinatra. Those are giant shoes to fill. Her forthcoming album, Careful You, was produced by Daniel Schlett & Boshra AlSaadi and features singles including “I Summon You”, and “You and Your Sister”

Her vocal style is smooth and inviting and she sings everything from TV on the Radio to her grandfather’s classic. She is opening for Stars. For info visit http://www.ajlambert.info/