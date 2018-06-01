Artist of the Month – June 2018

Carley & Jonathan Wolf may be one of the craziest live acts out there. They are also one of the best. Carley plays a cigar box guitar like a flying V with just as much growl. Jonathan plays a drum set that includes everything from a washboard to a watering can, and a broken symbol. The Ghost Wolves have been around since 2011. Their latest album is Texa$ Platinum. See this band live. https://www.facebook.com/TheGhostWolves/