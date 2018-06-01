7 Artists to See at The 24th Annual Westword Music Showcase – Denver, CO – June 23, 2018 – https://www.westwordshowcase.com/

This year’s Westword Music Showcase includes many new acts including Wildermiss, SIR, Avenhart, The Corner Girls, Emma Mayes and the Hip, The Milk Blossoms, MLIMA, and Jen Korte with 2 of her bands: Jen Korte & the Loss, Lady Gang.

St Lucia – – http://www.stlucianewyork.com/ – This 5 piece New York band has been label synthpop before. They are more pop than synth and more party than pop. Look for them on the main stage.

Sunflower Bean – – https://www.sunflowerbeanband.com/ – Sunflower Bean released their sophomore album TwentyTwo in Blue this year. They are a psychedlic band that exploded with their first album and Julia Cumming's vocals.

Tracksuit Wedding – – http://tracksuitwedding.com/ – This is the only Colorado band on the main stage lineup. This 6 piece brings blues, funk and rock together in an electrifying combination.

Chloe Tang – – http://chloetangmusic.com/ – Tang released her sophomore EP Stranger as she was graduating. Tang brings an amazing live performance and is one artist who may be on a trajectory to break big.

YaSi – – https://www.yasimuse.com/ – YaSi has established herself in the past few years as a hip-hop, R & B artist to pay attention to. Her latest single is “Lie.”

Florea – – https://floreamusic.com/ – We first saw Megan Fong’s Florea a couple of years ago as Florea. Since then the band has become a 3 piece rock and released a self-titled 7-song EP. The results get better and better.