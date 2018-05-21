303 Music Festival – Denver, CO

Monthly Features
Music Connection
- Entrepreneur and Marketing CEO Markus A. Muller-Stach Launches New Label With Candlebox’s Kevin Martin
- Taylor Swift at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA
- Sound Royalties Launches Funding Program to Help Distributors Finance Indie Labels
- Close Up: DIME GROUP
- Album Review: A Plus - Pride Liberty Detroit (8/10)
- Pitchfork Music Festival partners with RAINN to help stop sexual abuse in the music industry
- Live Review: Dennis Dreith Band at Upstairs at Vitello’s Supper Club in Studio City, CA
- U2 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA
- Livemix Supports Utopia
- Three rising bands you don’t want to miss at upcoming KAABOO Del Mar 2018
Rolling Stone
- Hear Goldfrapp, Dave Gahan's Dark New Collaboration, 'Ocean'
- The Monkees' Michael Nesmith, Micky Dolenz on Their Upcoming Duo Tour
- Grizzly Bear Extend Tour in Support of 'Painted Ruins'
- Bob Seger Schedules Postponed Runaway Train Tour Dates
- Watch Cardi B as a Heartbroken Bride in New Video for 'Be Careful'
- Salt-N-Pepa Reunite With En Vogue for 'Whatta Man' at Billboard Music Awards
- BBMAs: See BTS' Angst-Ridden Performance of New Song 'Fake Love'
- Janet Jackson Performs 'Nasty,' Salutes #MeToo During Billboard Music Awards Speech
- See Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato's Rousing 'Fall in Line' Duet at BBMAs
- Watch Ariana Grande's Dynamic Performance of 'No Tears Left to Cry' at BBMAs
Music News Underground
- Kate Tempest debuts new album at secret Brighton Festival gig
- Manchester’s Neighbourhood Festival reveals line-up
- Anne-Marie extra dates added to UK headline tour
- Jungle 'Happy Man' video
- Orchestral celebration of the music from The Lord of The Rings, Game of Thrones & The Hobbit
- Gary Numan UK warm up shows and main live dates
- The Church bring latest album to the UK with live dates
- Orbital announce new album and headline dates
- Mike & The Mechanics announce 2019 UK tour dates
