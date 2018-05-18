Wildflowers, Jen Korte and the Loss, Bevin Luna at Hi-Dive – Denver, CO

Monthly Features
Music Connection
- Pitchfork Music Festival partners with RAINN to help stop sexual abuse in the music industry
- Live Review: Dennis Dreith Band at Upstairs at Vitello’s Supper Club in Studio City, CA
- U2 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA
- Livemix Supports Utopia
- Three rising bands you don’t want to miss at upcoming KAABOO Del Mar 2018
- Sony's RED MUSIC relaunches LOUD Records with first signee Axel Leon
- Hess's Mental Health Awareness Tour Continues
- Friday Freebie: Voices of the Empire - EastWest (5/18/18)
- dUg Pinnick Releases Tribute to Jimi Hendrix
- Producer Crosstalk: Eric Bellinger
Rolling Stone
- Prince's Yellow Cloud Guitar Sells for $225,000 at New York Auction
- Boyd Tinsley: 'I Will Defend Myself Against False Accusations' of Sexual Misconduct
- Hear Camila Cabello, Pharrell's Playful Salsa Song 'Sangria Wine'
- 10 New Albums to Stream Now: Courtney Barnett, Stephen Malkmus, Lil Baby and More Editors' Picks
- Hear Cheap Trick's Hard-Hitting New Song From 20th Record
- Hear Shawn Mendes' Soulful New Song 'Where Were You in the Morning?'
- Review: BTS' 'Love Yourself: Tear' Is K-Pop With Genre-Hopping Panache
- Phantogram Channel Personal Tragedy on New Song for Suicide Prevention
- Review: Low Cut Connie's 'Dirty Pictures (Part 2)' Is Old-School Rock With Missionary Zeal
- A Tribe Called Quest's Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge Tease New Album With 'Questions'
Music News Underground
- The Coral UK tour dates
- 2CELLOS release video for new version of ‘Seven Nation Army’
- Faith Evans Ruch 'I'm Yours' video premiere
- Last few tickets for Joe Bonamassa, The Beach Boys and Jools Holland at Hampton Court Palace
- Kaya Kenyatta world premiere of 'Voices'
- Trevor Drury 'Jealousy' video premiere
- Against The Current UK tour announced
- Glasvegas 10 year anniversary tour of self-titled album
- Noel Gallagher, Elvis Costello, Nile Rodgers, Gary Barlow and more for Nocturne
- Freya Ridings new single and UK tour announced
