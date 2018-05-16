King Princess – Talia

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (89)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (51)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (73)
- Film of the Month (50)
- Interviews (257)
- Live Photos (293)
- Live Show Reviews (71)
- Music Business (4)
- Short Stack (34)
- Song of the Month (58)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (128)
- Uncategorized (13)
- Unfinished Mail (79)
- Upcoming New releases (20)
- Video of the Month (55)
- Videos (477)
- Website of the Month (86)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- Afropunk Announces Contest to Discover New Music from Independent Artists for Upcoming Season of Insecure
- Students to Record Songs in Legendary Capitol Studios
- TELEFUNKEN Sponsors “Sunset Jam” at The Viper Room in L.A.
- Kid Koala at The Regent in Los Angeles, CA
- Americana Music Association Announces its 2018 Honors & Awards Nominees
- MC Writer Launches Music Review Site for Independent Artists
- Deadline Looms for the 23rd Annual USA Songwriting Competition
- DPA Microphones and Lectrosonics to Present Wired & Wireless Microphone Master Class at Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas
- Register to Attend & Perform at IES – INDIE SUMMIT at Special Rate!
- Applications Open for the 2018 Pete Carpenter Fellowship
Rolling Stone
- Watch Sammy Hagar, Bob Weir, Taj Mahal, Chad Smith Play Otis Redding Classic
- Congress Is Giving Musicians First Chance of Fair Pay in Decades
- Future Islands Plot North American Fall Tour
- T.I. Arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault
- Jeff Beck Talks Eric Clapton Rivalry and What Motown Taught Him
- Hear Jay Rock's Brass-Heavy New Song 'Win' Featuring Kendrick Lamar
- Flashback: U2 Cover the Who at Intimate NYC Gig in 2000
- Watch Whitney Houston Ponder Fame and Struggles in New Doc Trailer
- Watch Tom Cruise Cheat Death in New 'Mission Impossible – Fallout' Trailer
- Hear Christina Aguilera's Empowering New Song 'Fall in Line' With Demi Lovato
Music News Underground
- Freya Ridings new single and UK tour announced
- The Hollywood Vampires announce line-up for first ever UK tour
- James new album and ticket availability
- Folk pop duo All Faces reveal new EP
- More acts join Andrew Lloyd Webber A Musical Celebration
- John Tracy 'Home' lyric video premiere
- BBC Music Introducing LIVE 18’ launches with support of UK Music Industry bodies
- Shawn Mendes 2019 concert ticket dates
- Raphael Saadiq and Robert Cray added to line-up for BluesFest 2018
- James announce new EP
Leave a Reply