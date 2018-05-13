Averse To The End, Scarlet Canary, Something For Tomorrow, Larissa Vienna & the Strange, and Tattooed Strings at Gothic Theatre, Denver, CO

May 12, 2018

Photos by David A. Barber

http://www.gothictheatre.com/

https://www.facebook.com/aversetotheend/

https://www.scarletcanaryband.com/

http://www.somethingfortomorrow.com/

http://larissaviennamusic.com/

https://www.facebook.com/TattooedStrings/

https://www.rockoncolorado.com/