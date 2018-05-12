Kandace Springs – People Make The World Go ‘Round

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (89)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (51)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (73)
- Film of the Month (50)
- Interviews (257)
- Live Photos (290)
- Live Show Reviews (71)
- Music Business (4)
- Short Stack (34)
- Song of the Month (58)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (128)
- Uncategorized (13)
- Unfinished Mail (79)
- Upcoming New releases (20)
- Video of the Month (55)
- Videos (472)
- Website of the Month (86)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- The Regrettes Lose Drummer Maxx Morando
- Psycho De Mayo Recap
- "TajMo" Team Wins Seven Blues Music Awards
- Field Report at Bootleg Theatre in Los Angeles
- Roland Opens Los Angeles Artist Relations Center
- Live Review: Faulkner at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, CA
- House of Blues Music Forward Foundation Announces Free Artist Showcase at The Wiltern on Sun, May 20
- LANDR Launches Free, Curated Samples to Inspire Creativity and Give Back to the Global Music Community
- #GIKunplugged Photo Contest Winners Announced
- Mark Ronson Receives the BMI Champion Award at the 66th BMI Pop Awards
Rolling Stone
- Watch Chance the Rapper Praise Beyonce in Dillard University Commencement Speech
- Lindsey Buckingham on Fleetwood Mac Firing: 'They'd Lost Their Perspective'
- Watch Johnny Marr's Video for 'Catchy' New Song 'Hi Hello'
- Apple Music, Pandora Join Spotify in (Sort Of) Muting R. Kelly
- Lenny Kravitz Shows Global Terrorism Footage in 'It's Enough' Video
- Tidal, Prince Estate Agree to Release New Prince Album
- Review: Jerry Garcia's 'Before the Dead' Is a Fascinating Origin Story
- 10 New Albums to Stream Now: Beach House, Jerry Garcia and More Editors' Picks
- Hear Lamb of God's Raging Bad Brains Cover, 'I Against I'
- Review: Brent Cobb's 'Providence Canyon' Is an Earthy, Idiosyncratic Nashville Gem
Music News Underground
- Classic Rock icons Uriah Heep embark on a 2018 UK tour
- Leftfield DJ set announced for Hacienda Classical at Heritage Live
- Anne-Marie November dates and Ed Sheeran support slots
- Latitude Festival adds more talent - get tickets
- Hudson Taylor announce new UK tour dates
- ash.ØK 'Shattered On The Inside' ft. Conkarah x DJ Jounce video
- Isle Of Wight Festival 2018 national charity partnership with Save The Children
- Ashley Campbell the final guest at Kris Kristofferson 82nd Birthday Concert
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Mr. Vegas 'Wakanda Jam' video
Leave a Reply