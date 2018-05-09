Nina Nesbitt / The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (89)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (51)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (73)
- Film of the Month (50)
- Interviews (257)
- Live Photos (289)
- Live Show Reviews (71)
- Music Business (4)
- Short Stack (34)
- Song of the Month (58)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (127)
- Uncategorized (13)
- Unfinished Mail (79)
- Upcoming New releases (20)
- Video of the Month (55)
- Videos (467)
- Website of the Month (86)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- Get Your Music on an Amazon Studios Original Production
- Casting Begins for Season 2 of Scott Borchetta & Bell Media's THE LAUNCH
- Roland Announces V-1200HD Online Training Webinars and Free XI Card Offer
- The National at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, NC
- Legal Beat: How Can I Get Out of My Contract?
- New Gear/New Toys Review: Yamaha Guitars GigMaker
- National Heritage Festival in Washington, D.C Looks for Choirs
- Tileyard Music Joins Forces with Notting Hill Music for The Big One Songwriting Camp
- NAMM's Young Professionals Mentoring Program Accepting Submissions
- Playing for Change Foundation Announces PFC Day 2018
Rolling Stone
- See Taylor Swift Perform 'Shake It Off' With Camila Cabello, Charli XCX
- Christina Aguilera Announces First North American Tour in Over 10 Years
- Lady Gaga, Paramore Donate Gear to Benefit Girls Rock Camps
- Donald Glover's 'This Is America' Is a Nightmare We Can't Afford to Look Away From
- Kanye West's 'Lift Yourself' Isn't as Bad as You Think
- UK Funk Collective Jungle Return With Two New Songs
- Pop's New Bilingual Moment
- Review: Rae Sremmurd's 'Sr3mm' Is a Triple Album Crackling With Promise
- Flashback: Phil Collins Says 'Farewell' on 2005 Tour
- Review: Liz Phair's 'Girly-Sound to Guyville' Tells Full Story of an Indie Classic
Music News Underground
- StereoRiots 'Ghost Machines' video
- Rose-Lynn Harlan (actress Jessie Buckley) joins Kris Kristofferson at Kenwood House
- Alexis French joins Movie Themes by John Williams for Heritage Live
- Mary Black only UK show at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on presale
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Joan Armatrading to play Graham Norton before solo tour
- The Shires announce New Single 'Sleepwalk'
- People Like You 'Why Say Why?' video
- John Lennon's sister confirmed as Honorary President of new Strawberry Field Project
- Queen + Adam Lambert to rock Las Vegas
Leave a Reply