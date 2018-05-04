HEADLINER – Kate McGarry

Kate McGarry with Art Lande and Friends at Dazzle Jazz – Denver, CO – May 10, 2018 – https://dazzledenver.com/
 
Shows at 6 & 8:30
 
Kate McGarry brings The Subject Tonight Is Love to Denver. This Grammy nominated vocalist brings music from her 7th album, whose focus in love, to Dazzle tonight and includes such classics as “My Funny Valentine.” McGarry has covered songs by Peter Gabriel, Bjork and others to make for a non-standard jazz vocabulary. She will be joined by Art Lande on piano. The 6pm show is just McGarry & Lande. The 8:30 show will also include Gonzalo Teppa on bass and Dru Heller on Drums. http://katemcgarry.com/
 
 
May 4th, 2018