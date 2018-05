HEADLINER – Kate McGarry

Kate McGarry bringsThis Grammy nominated vocalist brings music from her 7album, whose focus in love, to Dazzle tonight and includes such classics as “My Funny Valentine.” McGarry has covered songs by Peter Gabriel, Bjork and others to make for a non-standard jazz vocabulary. She will be joined by Art Lande on piano. The 6pm show is just McGarry & Lande. The 8:30 show will also include Gonzalo Teppa on bass and Dru Heller on Drums. http://katemcgarry.com/