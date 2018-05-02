The Still Tide – Give Me Time

Monthly Features
Music Connection
- Dixie Dregs at Canyon Club
- Derek Smalls Album Signing at Amoeba Hollywood
- Ty Dolla $ign at The Novo in Los Angeles, CA
- Portugal. The Man at Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, Ca
- Perfect Time Publishing Seeks Hip-Hop Tracks for Distribution
- Love Don't Need a Reason: A Benefit For Marsha Malamet Announced At Catalina's Jazz Club
- Enter Music City SongStar's Songwriter Contest Kick-Off
- Get Your Music Video in Rotation at 24 Hour Fitness Locations
- Apply to Play at youbloomLA 2018
- Roland to Debut New V-Drums Instruments During #TotallyDrums Event and Live Keynote on May 8
Rolling Stone
- Ray Davies Announces New Album 'Our Country: Americana II'
- Wall Street Is Betting on Music for the First Time in Decades
- See Ariana Grande Channel Goth-Rock Kendrick Lamar on 'Fallon'
- Neil Young Reunites With Crazy Horse at Intimate Fresno Gig
- Grateful Dead Members to Reunite With Branford Marsalis at Lockn' Fest 2018
- Hear Beach House Hypnotize on New Song 'Black Car'
- James Brown Drummer John 'Jabo' Starks: 5 Classic Tracks
- Raphael Saadiq Plots Headlining Tour
- James Brown Drummer John 'Jabo' Starks Dead at 79
- Brian Wilson Postpones Tour Dates Due to 'Immediate' Back Surgery
Music News Underground
- Caro Emerald October 2018 UK tour
- BST Hyde Park Open House schedule
- Three Days Grace October dates presale
- The Streets 2019 dates presale starts today
- Tony Hadley 'Talking To The Moon' first new studio album in a decade
- Bonobo join Lovebox line-up
- GV 'Lil Min' video
- Silver Spoon 'In The Heat Of The Night' video
- Daniel Correa 'Take A Chance' video
- Elton John is celebrated on ITV with 'I'm Still Standing - A Grammy Salute'
