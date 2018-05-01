Fem Fest 2018

Fem Fest 2018 – Museum of Contemporary Art – Denver, CO – May 12, 2018 – 2-10pm – https://mcadenver.org/events/fem-fest-2018
This all-ages festival will include comedians, tarot readings and more.
 
Red Aunts – This California punk band formed in 1991 and still is going strong. https://www.facebook.com/Red-Aunts-228430183853324/
 
The Corner Girls – Denver’s Corner Girls are pop punk and an established part of the scene. https://www.facebook.com/thecornergirls/
 
Princess Declaw – Amanda G leads this 5 piece over the top local band. They are fresh and original. https://www.facebook.com/PrincessDewclaw/?hc_ref=SEARCH&fref=nf
 
The Maybe So’s – Jenee Elise & Bianca Mikahn lead this 2 piece electrofunk band. https://www.facebook.com/TheMaybeSo/
