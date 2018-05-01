Fem Fest 2018

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (89)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (51)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (73)
- Film of the Month (50)
- Interviews (257)
- Live Photos (287)
- Live Show Reviews (71)
- Music Business (4)
- Short Stack (34)
- Song of the Month (58)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (123)
- Uncategorized (13)
- Unfinished Mail (79)
- Upcoming New releases (20)
- Video of the Month (55)
- Videos (459)
- Website of the Month (86)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- Roland to Debut New V-Drums Instruments During #TotallyDrums Event and Live Keynote on May 8
- SB21 Music Publishing Celebrates 3 Week #1 with “Most People are Good” Written by David Fraiser
- Industry Profile: Soundbites - Protecting Inner Ear Cells with Micronutrients
- New Music Critique: RĀI
- New Music Critique: Initial Mass
- Live Review: Craig Greenberg at Rockwood Music Hall in New York, NY
- Singers Sound Off! - 2018
- Pentatonix On Unique Chemistry, Album and Search for a New Member
- Archive: Friday Freebie - Peterson's StroboClip HD (4/27/18)
- New Gear/New Toys Review: Casio CT-X Series
Rolling Stone
- See Liam Gallagher's Literally Self-Reflective 'Paper Crown' Video
- Revered Sound Engineer Mark Howard Is Fighting for His Life
- DJ Premier: My Life in 15 Songs
- Kanye West on 'Connecting' With Trump: 'When He Was Running, I Felt Something'
- Death Cab for Cutie Plot North American Tour
- Iconic Guitar Brand Gibson Files For Bankruptcy
- Paul McCartney, Metallica, Childish Gambino Top ACL Fest Lineup
- 7 Musicians' Podcasts You Need to Hear
- Review: Post Malone's 'Beerbongs & Bentleys' Is a Flexing, Partying, Rich-Sad Bummer
- Lou Reed, Poet: A New Book Sheds Light on the Late Icon's Literary Side
Music News Underground
- Bonobo join Lovebox line-up
- GV 'Lil Min' video
- Silver Spoon 'In The Heat Of The Night' video
- Daniel Correa 'Take A Chance' video
- Elton John is celebrated on ITV with 'I'm Still Standing - A Grammy Salute'
- Scott Gray 'Maybe It’s You' video
- Garbage release the rare Fun Lovin’ Criminals remix of You Look So Fine
- Low Cut Connie May album and dates
- Paloma Faith ‘Make Your Own Kind Of Music’ F9 Remix
- An Evening with Puddles Pity Party tickets
Leave a Reply