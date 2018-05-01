Another 15 Artists to See at 36th Annual Canadian Music Week 2018

Helena Deland – Deland released Altogether Unaccompanied Vol I & II earlier this year which delves into losing yourself in a relationship and much more. She begins a UK tour after CMW. http://helenadeland.com/
Hinds – This Spanish 4 piece is touring on their new album I Don’t Run. They are known for wild antics in music and life. http://www.hindsband.com/
Irini Mando – London based urban pop artist has released 2 EP’s Eden and Pink Noise. She has received PRS funding and worked with the Amy Winehouse Foundation. She is a highlight of CMW. https://store.irinimando.com/
Jess Williamson – Williamson’s Cosmic Wink comes out during CMW and marks her departure from Texas to California. Williamson has a magnetic draw to all her music.http://www.jesswilliamson.com/
Letters from Pluto – This Edmonton pop artist released her first EP in 2016. She has had international airplay and has released 3 new songs in 2018.https://lettersfrompluto.com/
Lydia Lunch – Lydia Lunch has been working on a retrospective of her work from 1977 on. She will be at a May 10 showcase. http://www.lydia-lunch.net/
