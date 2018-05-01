Another 15 Artists to See at 36th Annual Canadian Music Week 2018

Another 15 Artists to See at 36th Annual Canadian Music Week 2018 – May 7-13, 2018 – Toronto, ON – https://cmw.net
Anemone – Her debut EP came out in April. Montreal based Chloe Soldevila brings in 60’s psychedelia with songs like “Baby Only You & I.” https://www.facebook.com/anemonelovesyou
 
Annie Hart – Formerly of Au Revoir Simone, Annie Hart has hit it big with her debut album Impossible Accomplicehttp://www.anniehart.nyc/
 
Anna Mae – Swiss singer-songwriter released Let It Roll in 2016. She is doing a US tour before coming to CMW. http://www.anna-mae.net/
 
Anthems in Ashes – This Canadian heavy metal act is led by Harley Olivia and released Burn It Down recently. https://anthemsinashes.com/
 
Cat Clyde – Clyde released her debut album Ivory Castanets last year and has been touring ever since. Clyde is out of Stratford, Ontario. https://www.facebook.com/catclyde/
 
Crystal Eyes – Erin Jenkins is a dream pop artist who released The Female Imagination last year. https://www.facebook.com/crystaleyestheband
 
Ellevator – This indie pop 4 piece is led by Nabi Sue Bersche. https://www.ellevatormusic.com/
 
Helena Deland – Deland released Altogether Unaccompanied Vol I & II earlier this year which delves into losing yourself in a relationship and much more. She begins a UK tour after CMW. http://helenadeland.com/
 
Hinds – This Spanish 4 piece is touring on their new album I Don’t Run. They are known for wild antics in music and life. http://www.hindsband.com/
 
Irini Mando – London based urban pop artist has released 2 EP’s Eden and Pink Noise. She has received PRS funding and worked with the Amy Winehouse Foundation. She is a highlight of CMW. https://store.irinimando.com/
 
Jess Williamson – Williamson’s Cosmic Wink comes out during CMW and marks her departure from Texas to California. Williamson has a magnetic draw to all her music.http://www.jesswilliamson.com/
 
Letters from Pluto – This Edmonton pop artist released her first EP in 2016. She has had international airplay and has released 3 new songs in 2018.https://lettersfrompluto.com/
 
Lydia Lunch – Lydia Lunch has been working on a retrospective of her work from 1977 on. She will be at a May 10 showcase. http://www.lydia-lunch.net/
 
Nussy – Melbourne electropop artist released her first EP in 2014. Her latest single is “Hard As Diamonds.” https://www.facebook.com/nussymusic
 
Petra Glynt – We’ve written about Petra Glynt before. This Canadian artist is daring in her album Up To The Peoplehttp://www.petraglynt.zone/
May 1st, 2018