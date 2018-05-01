5 Artists to See at Denver Day of Rock – Denver, CO

May 26, 2018 – https://denverdayofrock.com/
Denver Day of Rock is a free all day musical festival to benefit Amp the Cause. It features both local and national acts.
 
Delta Rae – This North Carolina 6 piece is a party band like no other. They released The Blackbird Sessions EP last year. https://www.deltarae.com/
 
Elle King – Grammy Nominated Elle King is best known for her song “Ex’s and Oh’s.” She is working on her sophomore album now so expect new songs. http://www.elleking.com/
 
Hannah Gill & the Hours – We first heard of Hannah Gill after her self-titled EP came out in 2014. In 2016 her band released The Waters. Gill is a young jazz and indie rock phenomenon. http://hannahgillandthehours.com/
 
Maggie Rose – This country music artist released Dreams>Dollars EP last year. Rose is one who has appeared everywhere and makes everyone pay attention.  https://www.maggierosemusic.com/
 
Samantha Fish – Samantha Fish is a world-renowned blues singer. Her album Belle of the West came out last year. http://www.samanthafish.com/
