3 Artists to See at the 303 Music Festival

303 Music Festival
 
303 Magazine presents the 303 Music Festival on 3 stages at The Church in Denver. Headliners include Citra, Stelouse and Trev Rich. A local compilation album, 303 Music Vol 1, is also on sale with 80% of the profits going to Youth on Record. For tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/303-music-fest-tickets-42925745059
 
Church Fire – This Denver 2 piece is hard to miss. Shannon Webber & David Samuelson create an experimental sound experience that brings in EDM, bass and more to shock the senses. Their latest album is Primal Therapyhttps://churchfiremusic.com/
 
Ghost Tapes – Ishka B. Phoenix’s vocals are hypnotic in this retro 90’s rock band. https://ghosttapes.co/
 
The Other Black – This 10 piece rock, funk band has 3 women – Megan Crooks, Cassidy Bacon & Carrie McCune. It is features Wesley Watkins as ringmaster. The Other Black is a Denver original and a site to see. https://www.facebook.com/theOtherBlack/
May 1st, 2018