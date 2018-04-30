10 Artists to See at 36th Annual Canadian Music Week 2018 – May 7-13, 2018 – Toronto, ON – https://cmw.net
Canadian Music Week is a music conference, awards ceremony and concert event. It brings hundreds of artists from all over the world. FEMMUSIC is proud to preview it again.
Alice Glass – Formerly of Crystal Castles, Alice Glass released her self-titled EP last year. She has toured with Marilyn Manson, and will have a headlining US tour before and after CMW. She released “Cease and Desist” for the tour. http://www.alice-glass.com/
ANML – Formerly known as Lila Rose, this San Francisco artist is known for making her sets theatrical events. She released her ANML EP Release! In April. http://anml.us/
Chkbns – Cheek Bones – Russia – This Russian 3 piece has released 3 EP’s and is working on their full length album. They are a dreampop band who have played internationally. https://www.facebook.com/chkbns/
Edan Archer – She released Cruel Mother in 2016 and is releasing a new EP this year. Archer mixes outlaw country with Appalachian folk to make an appealing mix.http://www.edanarcher.com
FXRRVST – Holly Forrest and Matthew Fuentes are FXRRST (pronounced “Forrest). This alternative duo has been together since 2015. https://www.fxrrvst.net/
Singer & Scientist – This US electropop duo is Kenley Shea and Steve Channell. They recently released Electric Heartbreak
Leave a Reply