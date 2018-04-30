10 Artists to See at 36th Annual Canadian Music Week 2018

th Annual Canadian Music Week 2018 – May 7-13, 2018 – Toronto, ON – 10 Artists to See at 36Annual Canadian Music Week 2018 –– Toronto, ON – https://cmw.net

Canadian Music Week is a music conference, awards ceremony and concert event. It brings hundreds of artists from all over the world. FEMMUSIC is proud to preview it again.

Alice Glass – Formerly of Crystal Castles, Alice Glass released her self-titled EP last year. She has toured with Marilyn Manson, and will have a headlining US tour before and after CMW. She released "Cease and Desist" for the tour. http://www.alice-glass.com/

ANML – Formerly known as Lila Rose, this San Francisco artist is known for making her sets theatrical events. She released her ANML EP in April. http://anml.us/

Chkbns – Cheek Bones – Russia – This Russian 3 piece has released 3 EP's and is working on their full length album. They are a dreampop band who have played internationally. https://www.facebook.com/chkbns/

Edan Archer – She released Cruel Mother in 2016 and is releasing a new EP this year. Archer mixes outlaw country with Appalachian folk to make an appealing mix. http://www.edanarcher.com

Excuses Excuses – This Toronto punk rock band is released their first EP in March. https://www.facebook.com/OfficialExcusesExcuses/

FXRRVST – Holly Forrest and Matthew Fuentes are FXRRST (pronounced "Forrest). This alternative duo has been together since 2015. https://www.fxrrvst.net/

Little Red – This UK artist has been playing since she was 14. She is signed to Seahorse Music and has appeal for people who like everything from Kate Bush to Ellie Goulding. https://www.facebook.com/littleredmusicofficial/

Raincity Blue – This Vancouver 5 piece released Stuck on You in January. They are a R & B band with smooth rhythms. https://www.raincitybluemusic.com/

Singer & Scientist – This US electropop duo is Kenley Shea and Steve Channell. They recently released Electric Heartbreak

The Ocean Cure – These Toronto natives released Daydreamer in 2016. They have a post hardcore edge. https://www.facebook.com/TheOceanCure/