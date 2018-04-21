Janelle Monae – PYNK

Monthly Features
Music Connection
- ABOVE GROUND Benefit Concert at The Belasco Theater
- Live Review: Hunnypot at The Mint in Los Angeles, CA
- Signing Story: SUR
- Eagles Still Soaring High
- 2018 Recording Industry Golf & Poker Tournament (RIGT) Set for June 4
- Illenium Song “Crawl Outta Love Ft. Annika Wells” Wins Grand Prize in the International Songwriting Competition (ISC)
- The Legal Beat: Co-Publishing Agreements
- Music Biz Teams with GLAAD for ‘Power of Queer Storytelling in Song’ Panel at 2018 Annual Conference in Nashville
- UTA Acquires Circle Talent Agency
- New Gear/New Toys Review: Reverb Foundry's HD-Cart Reverb Plug-in
Rolling Stone
- Lynyrd Skynyrd Set Hometown Stadium Gig for Final Show
- Ariana Grande Debuts New Single Live at Surprise Coachella Appearance
- A$AP Rocky Marks 4/20 With New 'Herojuana Blunts' Video
- Diplo Remembers Avicii: 'You Were the Gold Standard'
- R. Kelly's Lawyer, Publicist Sever Ties With Singer
- John Legend, Sara Bareilles Swap Creative Process Stories at Tribeca Film Fest
- EDM DJ-Producer Avicii Dead at 28
- 10 New Albums to Stream Now: Ashley Monroe, J. Cole and More Editors' Picks
- Hear Khalid's Seductive New Song 'OTW' With Ty Dolla $ign, 6lack
- Hear Leon Bridges' Soulful, Romantic New Song 'Beyond'
Music News Underground
- James Bay unveils new video
- The Vamps announce Night & Day - Day Edition
- Elia 'The Question' video
- Rockschool’s revolution in music education wins Queen’s Award for Enterprise
- Kylie Minogue new video and dates
- Oxfam’s online vinyl sales reach record high
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Dance superstar Avicii dead at 28
- Stereo Joule 'Better Days' video premiere
- Blossoms new single and dates
