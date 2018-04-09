Emma Blackery – Dirt

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (88)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (50)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (72)
- Film of the Month (49)
- Interviews (252)
- Live Photos (271)
- Live Show Reviews (71)
- Music Business (4)
- Short Stack (34)
- Song of the Month (57)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (118)
- Uncategorized (13)
- Unfinished Mail (78)
- Upcoming New releases (19)
- Video of the Month (54)
- Videos (437)
- Website of the Month (85)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- Daughter of Motown Songwriting Legend Launches Publishing Company, The Colossal Nerve
- Album Review: A Perfect Circle - Eat the Elephant (7/10)
- Album Review: EELS - The Deconstruction (8/10)
- Artist Managers Paul Geary And Steve Wood Launch Global Artist Management
- Album Review: Nipsey Hussle - Victory Lap (10/10)
- Album Review: Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite - No Mercy in This Land (9/10)
- Album Review: Detroit Rising - A Cosmic Jazz Funk Adventure (9/10)
- Album Review: Between The Buried and Me - Automata I (8/10)
- Album Review: The Mermen - We Could See it In The Distance (9/10)
- The American Symphony of Soul at Middle East in Boston, MA
Rolling Stone
- On the Charts: The Weeknd Sends 'Dear Melancholy' to Number One
- Q-Tip to Teach NYU Course on Jazz's Influence on Hip-Hop
- Watch Cardi B Confirm Pregnancy, Celebrate New Album on 'SNL'
- The Gospel of Robert Finley, Dan Auerbach's Favorite Singer
- Watch Drake's Star-Studded Video for New Song 'Nice for What'
- Watch Arcade Fire Cover Cranberries' 'Linger' in Dublin
- Paul Simon's 'Graceland' to Receive Dance Remix Album
- Megadeth Plot Extras-Packed 'Killing Is My Business' Reissue
- See Bush's Gavin Rossdale, Chris Traynor Perform 'Glycerine,' 'Comedown'
- Cecil Taylor: Remembering the Ultimate Piano Radical
Music News Underground
- Bad Wolves 'Zombie' video
- Nile Rodgers & CHIC join Greenwich Music Time
- Michael Schenker fest UK November tour dates on sale now
- Baby Blue Whoaaaa 'Scale' video
- SONIwithanEYE 'rebel' video
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Kacey Musgraves scores highest album position with Golden Hour
- Arisen From Nothing 'Better Off Dead' video
- Mt. Desolation UK tour dates
- Betty Who to headline Bush Hall tickets on sale now
Leave a Reply