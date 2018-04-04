Azealia Banks – SODA

Monthly Features
Music Connection
- Signing Story: Jordan Davis
- Signing Story: SUR
- Signing Story: Wolf King
- Artist Managers Paul Geary And Steve Wood Launch Global Artist Management
- Romeo Santos at The Forum in Inglewood, CA
- Why Don’t We at House of Blues in Houston, TX
- D'Addario Raises Funds to Support Girls in Music on International Women’s Day
- New Gear/ New Toy Review: Warm Audio Wa-47jr FET Condenser Microphone
- Live Review: ROCKET at El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, CA
- Upbeat Music Needed For TV Spot
Rolling Stone
- Russell Simmons Denies 2016 Rape Allegations
- Hear Khalid, Sabrina Claudio Duet on New R&B Song 'Don't Let Me Down'
- Meet Maluma, the Colombian Heartthrob Who Could Be Latin Pop's Next Crossover Star
- Watch Future, Young Thug in Horror Movie-Themed 'Group Home' Video
- Beyond 'Blurred Lines': How Forensic Musicology Is Altering Pop's Future
- 'Weird' Al Writes Cheese Pun-Filled 'New York Times' Crossword
- RZA on U-God's Wu-Tang Memoir: 'I'm Not Sure It Falls Totally in Nonfiction'
- Lukas Nelson Talks Writing With Lady Gaga, Gigging With Neil Young
- Cardi B Recruits Migos for Lavish New Song, 'Drip'
- The Beatles' 'Yellow Submarine' Returning to Theaters
Music News Underground
- James announces new EP and dates
- NOS Alive 2018 full line-up and tickets
- MUX 'Got It Here' video revealed
- Shed Seven to play Northampton warm-up show
- Tom Grennan announces huge UK tour
- Karsu plays Atlantic Records at Cadogan Hall
- Butta B-Rocka 'The Storm' world video premiere
- XamVolo releases EP track 'Dark Teeth'
- From The Cave 'Medieval' (Pánico) premiere
- Lord Huron reveal new song and dates
