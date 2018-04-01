Artist of the Month – April 2018

The Aces are a 4 piece pop rock band from Utah. Their album When My Heart Felt Volcanic comes out April 6 and features tracks “Lovin’ isBible”, and “”Fake Nice.” Their video for “Volcanic Love” is exciting https://www.youtube. com/watch?v=UOlVELlP2jk

For info visit http://theacesofficial. com/