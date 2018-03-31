Monthly Features
Music Connection
- Recap of SXSW 2018
- USC Thornton Popular Music Senior Showcase at El Rey Theatre
- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Announces Guests for 33rd Annual Induction Ceremony
- New Gear/ Toy Review: CruzTOOLS GrooveTech Guitar/Bass Multi-Tool
- Signing Story: Shame
- Focusrite Announces New Plug-in Collective Featuring Sound Radix
- Capitol Studios Hosts Orchestra Sessions for Oscars for 20th Straight Year
- Make Music Day Returns on Thursday, June 21
- A2IM's 2018 Indie Week Announces Keynote Speakers and New Mobile App
- Ninja Tune PM and Dynamic Music sign with BMG Production Music
Rolling Stone
- EODM's Jesse Hughes Apologizes After March For Our Lives Tirade
- Anticon Rapper-Producer Alias Dead at 41
- Watch Neil Young Revisit 'Peace Trail' for New 'Paradox' Video
- Watch SZA's Summer Camp-Set 'Broken Clocks' Video
- Watch 'Weird Al' Yankovic Scream Through Billy Idol's 'Rebel Yell'
- Florence and the Machine, Janet Jackson to Headline 2018 FYF Festival
- Review: Kacey Musgraves, Ashley McBryde and Nashville's Powerful Woman-Led Renaissance
- 10 New Albums to Stream Now: Kacey Musgraves, the Weeknd and More Rolling Stone Editors' Picks
- RZA Wanted to Buy Martin Shkreli's Wu-Tang Album Back for Himself
- Review: Bettye LaVette Dives Deep Into Bob Dylan Songbook on 'Things Have Changed'
Music News Underground
- Reading & Leeds Festival line-up grows
- Slick Rick added to the RUN DMC concert line-up
- Jet 'Get Re-Born' 15th anniversary UK tour dates
- Rufus Wainwright special guest for Kris Kristofferson 82nd Birthday concert
- Liam Gallagher support acts revealed
- UB40 featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey more dates
- Download Festival welcomes WWE and more
- Ali Jacko 'Working Man', 'I Found Love' and 'Only Thing I See' videos
- Kylie reveals new video for ‘Stop Me From Falling’
- Jared Leto & Thirty Seconds To Mars release Rescue Me
