Janelle Monae – Make Me Feel

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (87)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (49)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (71)
- Film of the Month (48)
- Interviews (249)
- Live Photos (268)
- Live Show Reviews (71)
- Music Business (4)
- Short Stack (34)
- Song of the Month (56)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (117)
- Uncategorized (13)
- Unfinished Mail (77)
- Upcoming New releases (18)
- Video of the Month (53)
- Videos (423)
- Website of the Month (84)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- Musink Festival 2018 in Orange County, CA
- New Music Critique: PARASONA
- Audio-Technica Now Shipping ATH-M50xBB Blue/Black Version of Its ATH-M50x Professional Monitor Headphones
- TEC Awards Call for Entries Opens March 28
- The Fever 333 Sign to Roadrunner Records
- KAABOO Del Mar announces 2018 lineup: Foo Fighters, Katy Perry, Imagine Dragons
- Win Tickets to Meet Andy Summers in L.A. or San Francisco
- Jack Johnson and friends at the Santa Barbara Bowl
- Peter Harper Live at The Mint in L.A.
- Capitol Studios Launches Online Mixing, Mastering and Vinyl-Cutting Services
Rolling Stone
- On the Charts: XXXTentacion Nabs First Number One, Metallica Finish Second
- Unseen Beatles Photos From 1964 Sell for $358,000 at Auction
- Run the Jewels' Killer Mike Defends Gun Ownership in NRATV Interview
- See Jennifer Hudson's Powerful Bob Dylan Cover at March for Our Lives Rally
- Watch Ariana Grande Sing 'Be Alright' at March for Our Lives Rally
- See Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Platt Perform at March for Our Lives Rally
- Paul McCartney Remembers John Lennon at March for Our Lives Rally in New York
- Pennsylvania Governor Supports Meek Mill's Release From Prison
- Lamb of God Revive Burn the Priest Moniker for New Covers Album
- Russell Simmons Faces New $10 Million Lawsuit Alleging Rape
Music News Underground
- Isaac Gracie new album and tour dates
- Lionel Richie shares playlist ahead of tour dates
- Nina Nesbitt announces collaborative release before tour
- Nadine Coyle EP and tour dates
- Rae Morris 'Someone Out There' video as tour progresses
- Lowlands Festival with Gorillaz, Kendrick Lamar, The War On Drugs
- Irit joins Lisa Stansfield on UK tour, get tickets
- The Decemberists UK tour dates
- Experimental jazz and EDM-influenced trio Moon Hooch
- Skindred release lyric video for new single 'Big Tings' and dates
Leave a Reply