Album Preview – Deva Mahal – Run Deep

Deva Mahal – Run Deep     
Deva Mahal   
    
Deva Mahal comes from a musical family. She is the daughter of Taj Mahal. Her music stands out with a distinctive mix of gospel, soul and R&B. Her video for “Snakes” is an empowering tale:
 
Snakes 
 
 
 
The latest single off the album is “Fire”
 

 
Run Deep promises to be one of the best albums of 2018 and Mahal is a name to watch this year. Run Deep is out today March 23, 2018. For info visit http://devamahal.com/
 
March 23rd, 2018