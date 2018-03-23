Album Preview – Deva Mahal – Run Deep

Deva Mahal – Run Deep

Deva Mahal comes from a musical family. She is the daughter of Taj Mahal. Her music stands out with a distinctive mix of gospel, soul and R&B. Her video for “Snakes” is an empowering tale:

Snakes

The latest single off the album is “Fire”









Run Deep is out today March 23, 2018. For info visit http://devamahal.com/