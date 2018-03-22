Marieme – Leave

Monthly Features
Music Connection
- KAABOO Del Mar announces 2018 lineup: Foo Fighters, Katy Perry, Imagine Dragons
- Win Tickets to Meet Andy Summers in L.A. or San Francisco
- Jack Johnson and friends at the Santa Barbara Bowl
- Peter Harper Live at The Mint in L.A.
- Capitol Studios Launches Online Mixing, Mastering and Vinyl-Cutting Services
- The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys and More Headline Lollapalooza 2018
- Album Review: Insect Surfers - Datura Moon (9/10)
- Music Supervisor Seeks Music for Indie Feature Film
- IES 18 Announces 7th Annual Global Music & Entertainment Conference
- Art + Logic's Open Competition to Develop New Music Technology or Pro-Audio App
Rolling Stone
- Pitbull Details Commitment to United Nations Clean Water Initiative
- Hear David Guetta, Sia Reunite on Inspirational New Song 'Flames'
- Meet Lauv, Pop's Up-and-Coming Heartbreak King
- Hear SBTRKT's Heavy Remix of Chance the Rapper's 'All We Got'
- Belle and Sebastian Plot U.S. Tour
- Inside Dan Auerbach's Own Rolling Thunder Revue
- Slash Details New Album With Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators
- See Panic! at the Disco's Fervent 'Say Amen' Performance on 'Fallon'
- Angelique Kidjo Talks Reinventing Talking Heads' 'Remain in Light' on New LP
- The Beatles' Marathon 'Please Please Me' Session, Hour by Hour
Music News Underground
- Belle and Sebastian release video for new single 'Poor Boy' and live dates
- Ed Sheeran gets a Perfect gospel makeover for Easter courtesy of Philippa Hanna
- Gaz Coombes new track 'Walk The Walk' and London Palladium show
- The Go! Team share new single and dates
- An Evening with Pete Waterman UK tour 2018
- Bruno Major unveils stunning 'Places We Won't Go' video
- Mighty Hoopla announce 5ive, Boyzlife, DJ Luck & MC Neat
- Travis, The Wombats, Rak-Su, Sigrid confirm IOW
- Snow Patrol premiere new single 'Don't Give In' & debut music video
- QI Live at Latitude, Ed Milliband & Geoff Lloyd, Jessie Ware, Dylan Moran, IAMDDB
