SXSW Preview – Stella Donnelly

Stella Donnelly has come in like a lioness in the past month. This Australian artist just signed to Secretly Canadian and will be releasing her Thrush Metal EP in June. Her first two tracks are uncompromising attacks on the male system:

Boys Will Be Boys – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcD9EKeCtIY

It is Donnelly’s conviction is both her songs and videos that attracts our attention. Her songs have a subtle pop sound to them and are lyrically unique. Donnelly will be playing SXSW and a short US Tour afterward before returning to Australia. For info visit https://www.facebook.com/stellamusicband/