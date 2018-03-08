Headliner – Bones

Marquis Theater – Denver, CO – March 29, 2018
 
UK band Bones is led by 2 women – Rosie and Carmen. They are on a headlining US Tour prior to the release of their debut album. Bones’ singles are singularly feminist on attacking the male establishment:
 
Beautiful is Boring – https://youtu.be/gmygm_3gHpE
 
Girls Can’t Play Guitar – https://youtu.be/vLifkviy0Fk
 
Bones is in your face rock with an attitude of punk. We think they would fit perfectly with War on Women in a tour and are flagbearers to the age of women. For info visit https://www.bonesuk.com/
 
 
