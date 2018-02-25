Cloves – Bringing the House Down

Monthly Features
Music Connection
- Chicago at Fred Kavli Theatre in Thousand Oaks, CA
- Bananarama at the Novo in Los Angeles, CA
- Atlantic Records and THMVMNT Sign Joe Moses
- Johnny Spark & the Boys at the Token Lounge in Westland, MI
- New Toys: Alan Parsons ASSR Session Files
- Signing Story: ONR
- Out Take: Peter Manning Robinson
- Focusrite's First Scarlett Session to Feature Abigail Barlow
- Crown the Empire at House of Blues in Houston, TX
- Morton Subotnik at REDCAT
Rolling Stone
- On the Charts: 'Black Panther: The Album' Reigns Again at Number One
- Mavis Staples' Second Act
- The Crystals Singer Barbara Ann Alston Dead at 74
- Prince's Paisley Park Sets Celebration 2018 Four-Day Event
- Neil Young Details Archival 'Roxy - Tonight's the Night Live' Album
- Lucy Dacus: Rock's Reluctant Hero
- 10 New Albums to Stream Now: 'Concert for George,' Screaming Females and More Rolling Stone Editors' Picks
- Hear Logic's First New Song of 2018, '44 More'
- See Slayer Relive Humble Early Days in New Documentary Series
- Belly Prep First LP in 23 Years, Release New Song 'Shiny One'
Music News Underground
- AV Super Sunshine 'Smile' video
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Nadia Kazmi 'Like A Cat' video
- Beca 'In Deep Love' video
- Natalie Williams to play Quaglino's
- Salt reveals big pop track from Russia via UK
- Annalise Azadian 'Passenger Mirror' video
- Tom Robinson to perform ‘Power In The Darkness’ album live
- KISS donate guitars and drum to raise funds for Manchester Children's Hospital Charity
- AVA releases new single 'Nightmare'
