Openers – Tove Stryke

Tove Styrke with Lorde at Pepsi Center – Denver, CO – March 5, 2018

Tove Styrke first hit US audiences in 2015 when she released her sophomore album Kiddo. It featured the singles “Borderline”, “Ego” and “Number One.” Styrke had already released her self- titled album in 2010 in Sweden. She is a platinum selling artist in Sweden and has been nominated for Sweden’s Grammys. You may have seen Styrke on Late Night with Seth Myers or during her headline tour. She has been praised by Lena Dunham and Sam Smith.

In 2015 she was one of our SXSW recommendations in the company of Wolf Alice, HINDS, and others:

2018 is starting with a rush. Styrke is opening for Lorde’s US Tour. Tourdates can be found here: http://www.tovestyrkemusic.com/

She also has her new album Sway coming out in May. In 2017 she released the singles:

Say My Name – http://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/2017/05/17/tove-styrke-say-name/

She recently released the single

Changed My Mind – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wrQ42cE_yFw

Styrke is a rock electropop artist with addictive lyrics. We’ve been drawn to both her singles and ballads that show a depth of songwriting. We’re hoping that after the Lorde tour Styrke will do another US headlining tour so more fans can be directly connected to her music. For info visit http://www.tovestyrkemusic.com/