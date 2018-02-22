Openers – Flint Eastwood

Flint Eastwood with PVRIS at Ogden Theater – Denver, CO – March 2, 2018

Last year we featured Flint Eastwood 3 times as listed below:

Best of 2017 – http://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/2017/12/01/best-of-2017/

Project Pabst 2017 – http://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/2017/05/23/project-pabst-denver-2/nggallery/project-pabst-denver-2017/Flint-Eastwood/thumbnails

Flint Eastwood is the band name for Jax & Seth Anderson. This Detroit band caught fire last year playing festivals worldwide. The band is signed to Neon Gold Records and released Broke Royalty last year. She has already released 3 tracks for Broke Royalty including "Queen", "Push", and "Monster." The video for "Monster" is here: http://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/2018/02/10/flint-eastwood-monster/

Flint Eastwood LIVE is unique. It is a rock show and a revival show at once. Jax Anderson has a powerful voice driven by her direct style. She interacts with audience by both inviting participation in songs, and calling out those who “fake it.”

This Spring she is touring with 2 different bands. In February and March she is touring with the Boston hard rock band PVRIS. In April and May she is touring with the party band MISTERWIVES. We look forward to a headlining tour by Eastwood for the Summer. Information on the tour can be found here: http://www.flinteastwoodmusic.com/shows/