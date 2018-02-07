Matt and Kim – Forever

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (160)
- Artist of the Month (86)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (48)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (70)
- Film of the Month (47)
- Interviews (243)
- Live Photos (241)
- Live Show Reviews (71)
- Music Business (4)
- Short Stack (34)
- Song of the Month (55)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (114)
- Uncategorized (12)
- Unfinished Mail (76)
- Upcoming New releases (17)
- Video of the Month (52)
- Videos (374)
- Website of the Month (83)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- BBR Music Group Signs Everette
- Björk - Utopia (9/10)
- Producer Crosstalk: Terry Wollman
- Music Connection's Hiring Interns!
- Audio-Technica AT5047 Studio Microphone Wins Technical Excellence and Creativity (TEC) Award
- GIK Acoustics #GIKunplugged Photo Contest Accepting Enteries
- Company Seeks Someone to Oversee Audio-Visual Equipment
- Music Needed for Las Vegas Venues
- Canadian Music Week Announces CMW Startup Launch Pad, A Competition for New Music Businesses
- Songwriters Hall Of Fame Announces 2018 Inductees
Rolling Stone
- Lana Del Rey Talks Janis Joplin Influence With Courtney Love, Grimes
- Hear Big Star's Alex Chilton Sing Lost Reggae Cover
- Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament: My Favorite Songs of 2017
- Can the Grammys Be Saved?
- Hear Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks' Upbeat New Song 'Middle America'
- Elvis Doc 'The Searcher' Pulls Hits, Rarities for Soundtrack
- Metallica Plan 'Cliff Burton Day' in Late Bassist's Hometown
- Ozzy Osbourne Talks Final Tour: 'I'm Not Retiring'
- Flashback: Journey Learn 'The Road Ain't No Place to Start a Family'
- Gov't Mule Plot Spring Tour For Latest Album
Music News Underground
- Elvis Presley The Searcher album to be released
- Kivah
- The Gray Vines 'See Me' video
- Craig David, Pixie Lott, The Wombats, Newton Faulkner support Give a Gig Week 2018
- Hollywood Vampires - Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp UK tour dates
- Niall Horan, The Shires, J Hus & Orbital for BBC Music’s The Biggest Weekend
- The Prodigy and Paul Weller to headline Victorious Festival
- Lionel Richie to be immortalised at TCL Chinese Theatre
- Queen + Adam Lambert reveal new dates
- JES 'Get Me Through The Night' video
Leave a Reply