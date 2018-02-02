Alice Glass – Forgiveness

Monthly Features
Music Connection
- She Rocks Awards 2018 Recap
- NAMM 2018 in Anaheim, CA
- QSC Founders Honored with NAMM Milestone Award for 50 Years of Service in the Music
- Houston’s First-Ever Emo Nite at The Undrgrnd
- Audiam Launches Music Royalty Tracking System
- Round Hill Music and Zync Launch Publishing Venture For Emerging Artists
- Industry Profile: Music Audience Exchange (MAX)
- Los Angeles Classic Rock Orchestra at Swing House Studios in Los Angeles, CA
- Watain - Trident Wolf Apocalypse (9/10)
- Get Your Music on the 2018 Winter Olympics TV Broadcasts
Rolling Stone
- Review: Rhye Gently Returns Years After the Alt-R&B Buzz
- Justin Timberlake Talks Super Bowl, 'Personal' New LP Inspired by Wife, Son
- Watch LCD Soundsystem Play 'Someone Great' on 'Austin City Limits'
- Viral Best Buy 'Sauce' Guy Talks Being Sampled on Justin Timberlake's 'Man of the Woods'
- Royce Da 5'9", DJ Premier Preview New PRhyme LP With Menacing 'Era'
- Hear Judas Priest's Ripping New Song 'Firepower'
- Kylie Minogue on Discovering Country, Taking on Kylie Jenner and Her Vulnerable New LP
- Hear Kendrick Lamar, the Weeknd's Dark New Song 'Pray for Me'
- Hear Thom Yorke's Dizzying New Song 'Why Can't We Get Along'
- Watch Justin Timberlake Become 'Man of the Woods' in New Video
Music News Underground
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Bryan Fox 'I Saw My Ex-Wife Workin’ At The Bait Pro' video
- The new RØDE AI-1 complete studio kit with audio interface
- Paul Simon 'The Farewell Performance' at BST Hyde Park
- Soul Tuesdays kicks of at 100 Wardour Street
- Rossemberg Maza 'A Bad Guy' video
- Marmozets, Belako, Yungblud, King Nun and Ten Tonnes join Community Festival
- Richard Ashcroft, Seasick Steve, and Squeeze to join Roger Waters at BST Hyde Park
- Tiny Fighter 'New Century' video
- Catfish and the Bottlemen and George Ezra to headline Boardmasters
