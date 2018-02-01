Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (160)
- Artist of the Month (86)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (48)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (70)
- Film of the Month (47)
- Interviews (243)
- Live Photos (239)
- Live Show Reviews (71)
- Music Business (4)
- Short Stack (34)
- Song of the Month (55)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (114)
- Uncategorized (12)
- Unfinished Mail (75)
- Upcoming New releases (17)
- Video of the Month (52)
- Videos (368)
- Website of the Month (83)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- Industry Profile: Music Audience Exchange (MAX)
- Los Angeles Classic Rock Orchestra at Swing House Studios in Los Angeles, CA
- Watain - Trident Wolf Apocalypse (9/10)
- Get Your Music on the 2018 Winter Olympics TV Broadcasts
- The 23rd Annual USA Songwriting Competition Accepting Applications
- See the Award Winning Solo Musical The Brick and Help Support the Foundation For Living Beauty!
- Music Library Seeks New Music For Current Projects
- Get Your Music on NBA All-Star Weekend and Earn Royalties
- Win A Spot on Noise Pop's 2018 Festival lineup
- Audio Engineering Society Announces Scholarship for Recording Engineering Students
Rolling Stone
- Hear Why Don't We's Catchy, Ed Sheeran-Penned 'Trust Fund Baby'
- Neil Young, Daryl Hannah Western Movie to Premiere at SXSW
- Hear Thurston Moore Slam Trump Administration in New Song 'Mx Liberty'
- David Byrne on Trump, Cultural Appropriation and Why He Won't Reunite Talking Heads
- See Liam Payne, Rita Ora's Grand Performance of 'For You' on 'Fallon'
- See Fall Out Boy Perform Thrilling 'Hold Me Tight or Don't' on 'Corden'
- Dead & Company to Headline Lockn' Festival 2018
- Activists Who Called for Lorde to Cancel Tel Aviv Show Sued
- Charlie Walk Resigns From 'The Four,' Placed on Leave at Republic
- Kendrick Lamar Details All-Star 'Black Panther' Soundtrack
Music News Underground
- Paul Simon 'The Farewell Performance' at BST Hyde Park
- Soul Tuesdays kicks of at 100 Wardour Street
- Rossemberg Maza 'A Bad Guy' video
- Marmozets, Belako, Yungblud, King Nun and Ten Tonnes join Community Festival
- Richard Ashcroft, Seasick Steve, and Squeeze to join Roger Waters at BST Hyde Park
- Tiny Fighter 'New Century' video
- Catfish and the Bottlemen and George Ezra to headline Boardmasters
- Not3s, Pale Waves, Rex Orange County, Sigrid, Yxng Bane and Years & Years play BBC Music Sound of 2018 Live
- Jools Holland and his acclaimed Rhythm & Blues Orchestra announce tour
- U2 add extra shows to upcoming tour
Leave a Reply