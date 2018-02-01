Upcoming New Releases – February 2018

Upcoming New Releases
 
King Witch – Under the Mountain – https://www.facebook.com/kingwitch/
 
Rivals – Damned Souls – https://www.wearervls.com/
 
Ruby Boots – Don’t Talk About It – http://www.rubybootsmusic.com/
 
I’m With Her – See You Around – https://www.imwithherband.com/
 
Lissie – Castles – http://www.lissie.com/splash-na/
February 1st, 2018