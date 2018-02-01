2018 Heats Up

Unfinished Mail – February 2018

February is the calm before the storm. In March are SXSW, Treefort Music Festival, Women’s History Month and the beginning of touring season. Already shows have been announced for October and the calendar is getting packed with dates. I’m already looking at dates for local music festivals and searching out new artists on a daily basis. The album release calendar is also heating up. Spring album releases are coming on strong before Record Store Day in April.

If you’re an artist February is the last month to finish up recording, packaging, and booking. In March it will be best to be on the road and preparing your own spring releases. It is also the time to get festival submissions in. Summer festivals are gold and getting submissions in as soon as possible makes your chances of getting booked that much higher.