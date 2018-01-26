Third Annual GirlSchoolLA at the Bootleg Theater – Los Angeles, CA – February 2-4, 2018

This year’s lineup for GirlSchoolLA is amazing. The weekend includes both performances as well as panels and classes. The proceeds will benefit WriteGirl.org

The keynote conversation will be given by Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney. There will be a songwriting workshop by MUNA. The headliners for performances include Shirley Manson of Garbage, Jay Som, and Kristin Kontrol. For info visit http://girlschoolla.com/

Other Artists to Pay Attention to:

Chelsea Jade – Jade is a New Zealand dream pop singer-songwriter and producer who has released 2 EP's. https://www.chelseajade.co/

Faarrow – Faarrow is 2 Somali sisters (now living in Canada) who do pop and R & B. They released Lost in 2016. http://www.faarrow.com/

Marian Mereba – Marian Mereba is an Atlanta rapper who comes from both AfroNative-American and Ethiopian roots. https://www.facebook.com/ MerebaMusic/

Pinky Pinky – This LA 3 piece just finished high school and is already working on an EP. They are starting a buzz. https://www.pinkypinkytheband. com/

Soccer Mommy – Sophie Allison is Soccer Mommy. An artist known for bedroom pop. Her debut album is Clean. https://www.facebook.com/ soccermommymusic/