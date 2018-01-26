GirlSchoolLA

Monthly Features
Music Connection
- Sony Corporation and Blue Note Media Group Announce Landmark Sponsorship
- Signing Story: Chuck Adams
- Live Review: Mary Gatchell at Rockwood Music Hall in New York, NY
- BMI Rocks Sundance at the 16th Annual Snowball
- Caroline Watkins Named Recipient Of Miranda Lambert ‘Women Creators’ Scholarship
- BMI's 20TH Annual Composer/Director Roundtable "Music & Film: The Creative Process” At 2018 Sundance Festival
- Elton John Retires From Touring, Announces Farwell Tour
- Oscar-nominated Songwriter Taura Stinson on Latest Podcast
- Out Take: Tamar-kali
- Gospel Choir Music Needed For TV Show
Rolling Stone
- See Missy Elliott Sharpen Morgan Freeman's MC Skills in New Super Bowl Ad
- Watch Kali Uchis' Wild New Video With Tyler, the Creator, Bootsy Collins
- New Study: Music Industry's Greatest Gender Disparity is Behind the Scenes
- Neil Young Highlights 1973 Show, Rare Movies in New Archival Releases
- Does Will.i.am Know the Future of Music? Black Eyed Peas on Tech, VR, Fergie
- Remembering the Fall's Mark E. Smith: The Man With Punk's Most Evil Sneer
- The Fall's Brix Smith: Mark E. Smith 'Defied Convention and Definition'
- MGMT's Pop Adventure: How Duo Bounced Back 11 Years After Debut
- Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Unveils 'Post Traumatic' EP
- Grammys 2018: What Time It Starts, How to Watch and What to Expect
Music News Underground
- Rita Ora joins this year's BRIT performers
- Andrew Lloyd Webber celebrates 70 years 'Unmasked: The Platinum Collection'
- Ed Sheeran added to War Child BRITs Week line up
- Paloma Faith reveals 'Til I'm Done' live session
- 65 more bands join Guns N’ Roses at Download
- Big Ol' Nasty Getdown Vol.2 releases
- Stereophonics release new single 'Taken A Tumble' watch video
- Pilot Touhill 'Fever' world video premiere
- Marisa Maino 'Boy Toy' premiere
- It's all in the merch - and here are five experts in the field
