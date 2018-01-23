Future Feats with Nation of Language and The Wombats at Gothic Theatre, Denver.

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (160)
- Artist of the Month (85)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (47)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (69)
- Film of the Month (46)
- Interviews (242)
- Live Photos (238)
- Live Show Reviews (71)
- Music Business (4)
- Short Stack (34)
- Song of the Month (54)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (113)
- Uncategorized (12)
- Unfinished Mail (75)
- Upcoming New releases (16)
- Video of the Month (51)
- Videos (358)
- Website of the Month (82)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- Gospel Choir Music Needed For TV Show
- New York-Based KULT Record Label Seeks Music
- Background Music Needed for Local TV Spots
- Chris Austin Songwriting Contest Accepting Submissions
- Direct TV Seeks Upbeat Tracks for 2018/19 Programming
- Primary Wave Music Publishing Enters Into Marketing and Administration Agreement With Alice Cooper
- Songwriter Profile: Robert Ellis - Joining Courtney Hartman for John Hatford Tribute
- Capitol Studios’ Paula Salvatore and Arthur Kelm to Be Featured on Panels at The NAMM Show 2018
- Childish Gambino and Wolf + Rothstein Inks Partnership Deal with RCA Records
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, CA
Rolling Stone
- Drake's 'Scary Hours' EP: A Lonely Dispatch From a Globetrotting Superstar
- Radiohead Guitarist Jonny Greenwood's Film Scores: A Listener's Guide
- Hear A$AP Rocky's Dazed New Song '5ive Stars'
- Phish Plot North American Summer Tour
- Family of Late Slipknot Bassist Paul Gray Wins Settlement
- Aretha Franklin, Aerosmith, Jack White Top 2018 Jazz Fest Lineup
- Flashback: Neil Diamond Sings "Dry Your Eyes" On Final Tour
- Ben Harper, Charlie Musselwhite Detail New Album 'No Mercy In This Land'
- Dolores O'Riordan: Inside Cranberries Singer's Final Days
- Hugh Masekela, South African Jazz Giant, Dead at 78
Music News Underground
- Britney Spears announces her last 'Britney: Piece of Me' tour dates
- Charting the Evolution of the Music in Bond Films since the 60's
- Shakira to visit London as part of world tour
- Lenny Kravitz announces three-date UK summer tour
- Kendrick Lamar tops The Village Voice annual Pazz + Jop Music Critics Poll
- J. Cole, Stormzy and DJ Khaled and Friends to headline Wireless
- Spring King announce UK dates 2018
- Two Door Cinema Club, The Vaccines, You Me At Six for Community
- Queens Of The Stone Age to play Finsbury Park
- Ozzy Osbourne has landed a new gig at Metal Casino
Leave a Reply