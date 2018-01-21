Soleima – Low Life

Monthly Features
Music Connection
- Tommy Emmanuel - Accomplice One (10/10)
- The Eulogy at Alex’s Bar in Long Beach, CA
- ARCHIVE: Friday Freebie - Peterson StroboPlus HD Tuner (1/12/18)
- New Media Network Launches Nebula TM, A Crowdsourced Rock Band
- Jay King Releases New Album Following Work with Sound Royalties
- Up Close: Seth and Margareta Riggs
- TEC Hall of Famers The Section is "Running on Empty" at Winter NAMM
- Songtrust Announce Landmark Agreement with ICE Services
- Native Instruments Announces New Platform for Music Creators
- Moss Kena Signs With RCA Records
Rolling Stone
- Watch The National Mark Trump's First Year With 'Walk It Back' Video
- Jim Rodford, Kinks and Argent Bassist, Dead at 76
- Chicago Rapper Fredo Santana Dead at 27
- Hear Drake's Surprise New Songs 'God's Plan' and 'Diplomatic Immunity'
- See Lin-Manuel Miranda Team With Nas for 'Wrote My Way Out' Video
- Tom Petty's Cause of Death: Accidental Overdose
- Flashback: The Killers Original 'Mr. Brightside' Demo
- Def Leppard Explain Why They Finally Embraced Streaming
- Lucius Ready New Acoustic LP 'Nudes,' Features Roger Waters
- Review: Jazz Standouts the Bad Plus Weather a Lineup Change With Grace on 'Never Stop II'
Music News Underground
- George Ezra announces new music and dates
- Camden Rocks Festival returns June 2nd with Maxïmo Park and Public Image Limited
- Glen Hansard reveals video for 'Roll On Slow'
- Alexandra Burke new album and tour
- Kylie Minogue announces new album ‘Golden'
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Adam Idris
- Car Seat Headrest 'Nervous Young Inhumans' video
- Jorja Smith joins The BRIT Awards line up
- Hinds announce new album 'I Don't Run'
