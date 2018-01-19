Superorganism – Everybody Wants to be Famous

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (160)
- Artist of the Month (85)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (47)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (69)
- Film of the Month (46)
- Interviews (242)
- Live Photos (237)
- Live Show Reviews (71)
- Music Business (4)
- Short Stack (34)
- Song of the Month (54)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (113)
- Uncategorized (12)
- Unfinished Mail (75)
- Upcoming New releases (16)
- Video of the Month (51)
- Videos (354)
- Website of the Month (82)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- New Media Network Launches Nebula TM, A Crowdsourced Rock Band
- Jay King Releases New Album Following Work with Sound Royalties
- Up Close: Seth and Margareta Riggs
- TEC Hall of Famers The Section is "Running on Empty" at Winter NAMM
- Songtrust Announce Landmark Agreement with ICE Services
- Native Instruments Announces New Platform for Music Creators
- Moss Kena Signs With RCA Records
- DYI Spotlight: Parker Matthews
- Music Gear Review: Ultimate Ears Pro Sound Tap
- Electronic Commercial Seeks Feel-Good Music - Up to $15,000 Budget
Rolling Stone
- See Fall Out Boy Play Guitar-Heavy 'Hold Me Tight or Don't' on 'Colbert'
- Hear Kylie Minogue's Euphoric New Song 'Dancing' Off New LP 'Golden'
- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Talks Massive Tour With Journey
- Eagles Settle Lawsuit Over Hotel California Name
- Aerosmith's Joe Perry Talks Stripped-Down New Solo Album, Fiery Release Show
- Review: First Aid Kit, Swedish Indie-Folkers, Return With R.E.M.'s Guitarist
- Review: Tune-Yards Get Intersectional, With Mighty Grooves, on Fourth LP
- Common, Robert Glasper, Karriem Riggins Unveil New Band, Song With Brandy
- Hear Troye Sivan's Tender, Acoustic New Song 'The Good Side'
- Watch Ty Dolla $ign, YG Team in Raucous New 'Ex' Video
Music News Underground
- Car Seat Headrest 'Nervous Young Inhumans' video
- Jorja Smith joins The BRIT Awards line up
- Hinds announce new album 'I Don't Run'
- Def Leppard's full catalogue debuts on digital platforms + tour dates
- A Greener Festival announce 2017 Award Winners
- Femi Kuti announces UK tour dates & shares music video
- Natalise + The Sunset Run 'Be' video
- Embrace release new single 'Never' album out March
- Jorja Smith announced as Deezer Next 2018 Global Act
- Young Fathers announce new album 'Cocoa Sugar'
Leave a Reply