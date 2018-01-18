Cassie – Don’t Play It Safe

Monthly Features
Music Connection
- TEC Hall of Famers The Section is "Running on Empty" at Winter NAMM
- Songtrust Announce Landmark Agreement with ICE Services
- Native Instruments Announces New Platform for Music Creators
- Moss Kena Signs With RCA Records
- DYI Spotlight: Parker Matthews
- Music Gear Review: Ultimate Ears Pro Sound Tap
- Electronic Commercial Seeks Feel-Good Music - Up to $15,000 Budget
- Focusrite Launches Three Studio-Quality USB Audio Interfaces
- Music Needed for Placement
- NAMM Panel: Getting Your Music Featured in the Media’s Digital Age
Rolling Stone
- Tool's New Album: Everything We Know
- Hear Tinashe Team With Migos' Offset on Brash New Song 'No Drama'
- Hear Yo La Tengo Preview Upcoming Album With Four New Songs
- Brazilian Girls Prep First LP in 10 Years, 'Let's Make Love'
- Haim Detail Headlining 'Sister Sister Sister' Tour
- See Camila Cabello Sing 'Havana' With Toy Instruments on 'Fallon'
- Dead & Company Plot Summer Tour
- Watch Justin Timberlake's Dystopian New 'Supplies' Video
- Beastie Boys Memoir to Be Released This Year
- Decemberists Preview 'I'll Be Your Girl' LP With New 'Severed' Video
Music News Underground
- Femi Kuti announces UK tour dates & shares music video
- Natalise + The Sunset Run 'Be' video
- Embrace release new single 'Never' album out March
- Jorja Smith announced as Deezer Next 2018 Global Act
- Young Fathers announce new album 'Cocoa Sugar'
- Eels announce new album, single and tour dates
- Justina Valentine 'The Real Justina' video
- Skindred announce album and new single
- Jack White announces headline tour dates
- Dos Floris 'Silence' video
