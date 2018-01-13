Sunny Sweeney with Jimbo Darville and the Truckadours

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (160)
- Artist of the Month (85)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (47)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (69)
- Film of the Month (46)
- Interviews (242)
- Live Photos (236)
- Live Show Reviews (71)
- Music Business (4)
- Short Stack (34)
- Song of the Month (54)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (113)
- Uncategorized (12)
- Unfinished Mail (75)
- Upcoming New releases (16)
- Video of the Month (51)
- Videos (348)
- Website of the Month (82)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- Facebook Partners with SESAC's HFA/Rumblefish, Global Music Rights and Kobalt Music Publishing
- Signing Story: Anna Mae
- Shelita Burke on Latest Music Connection Podcast
- BMI Names Randall McMillan Vice President, Business Affairs, Creative & Licensing
- Chris Cornell's Family Launches Social Campaign To Raise Awareness for Human Rights
- MXL Microphones Heads to 2018 NAMM Show with Three New Product Releases
- Focusrite launch new Clarett USB range
- Fabolous & Jadakiss - Friday On Elm Street (F.O.E.S.) (8/10)
- Folk Alliance International Celebrates Grammy Week 2018 With Inaugural Live Event
- Mitchell Tenpenny Signs with Riser House/Columbia Nashville
Rolling Stone
- See 'Stranger Things' Star Cover Velvet Underground at Brooklyn Show
- 'John Wick' Spin-Off TV Series in the Works at Starz
- Watch Nas Perform 'Illmatic' With Orchestra in PBS Concert Film Trailer
- Hear Rozzi's Soulful New Song 'Uphill Battle'
- Watch Billy Joel Perform Foreigner's 'Urgent' With Mick Jones, Lou Gramm
- Jack White Details Track List for New LP 'Boarding House Reach'
- 10 New Albums to Stream Now: Camila Cabello, Anderson East and More Rolling Stone Editors' Picks
- Review: Camila Cabello Eschews Bangers on Personal, Low-Key Solo Album
- Hear Marshmello's Vibrant Lil Peep Collaboration 'Spotlight'
- Watch Dua Lipa Dance Battle Herself in Kinetic 'IDGAF' Video
Music News Underground
- Rag‘n’Bone Man to perform live at The BRIT Awards 2018
- Don Broco to perform and meet fans at hmv signings across UK
- Isle Of Wight Festival open New Blood competition to play the event
- Robert Plant, Jesus & Mary Chain, Jimmy Cliff, Sleaford Mods, Jake Bugg for Bearded Theory 2018
- Camila Cabello performs new single 'Never Be The Same' on Good Morning America
- Jack White set to release new album Boarding House Reach in March
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Squeeze take on the British welfare crisis in new political single
- Boogaloo Radio the world’s first 24hr radio station broadcasting from a pub
- Charlotte Gainsbourg confirms European and Japanese shows
Leave a Reply