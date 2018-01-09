Transviolet – Pretty Head

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (160)
- Artist of the Month (85)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (47)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (69)
- Film of the Month (46)
- Interviews (242)
- Live Photos (235)
- Live Show Reviews (71)
- Music Business (4)
- Short Stack (34)
- Song of the Month (54)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (113)
- Uncategorized (12)
- Unfinished Mail (75)
- Upcoming New releases (16)
- Video of the Month (51)
- Videos (344)
- Website of the Month (82)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- Leading Engineers/Producers Use Audio-Technica AT5047 Studio Microphone For a Wide Variety of Projects
- Harris Institute Ranked Best Private School For A 6th Year
- South By Southwest Announces Keynote Melinda Gates and Featured Speakers
- Bruno Mars, The Killers and Muse to Headline BottleRock 2018
- Point Source Audio to Donate $10,000 in Gear for 10th Anniversary
- The Legal Beat: "Can I Afford a Music Attorney?"
- Music Gear Review: MoReVoX and Overloud Studio Sessions
- Folk Alliance International Presents The Louis Jay Meyers Music Camp
- Signing Story: I'm With Her
- Johnny Farfisa - The Sky is Falling (9/10)
Rolling Stone
- Car Seat Headrest Prep Re-Recorded Version of 2011 LP 'Twin Fantasy'
- Greta Van Fleet's Misty Mountain Revival
- James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt Plot 2018 U.S. Tour
- Hear Black Eyed Peas Slam Racist Policy on 'Street Livin''
- Bonnaroo: Eminem, the Killers, Muse Headline 2018 Festival
- Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform 'Damn.' Medley at College Football Championship
- Watch Lana Del Rey Talk Potential Radiohead Lawsuit at Denver Concert
- The Weeknd Cuts Ties With H&M Over 'Deeply Offensive' Photo
- Hear Eminem Blast Critics on Volatile 'Chloraseptic' Remix With 2 Chainz
- Hear Belle and Sebastian's Dreamy New Song 'The Same Star'
Music News Underground
- Manic Street Preachers share new video for 'International Blue' & reveal album tracklisting
- The BRITs Are Coming nominations will be announced live on ITV
- Brit winner and former JLS member Aston Merrygold visits ACM
- TeenStar 2018 audition dates now released
- New BRITs Apprentice Scheme launches
- Joan Baez first studio album in 10 years
- David Byrne announced new album American Utopia
- The Sherlocks release Chasing Shadows ahead of UK headline tour
- George Ezra announces Forest Live gigs
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
Leave a Reply