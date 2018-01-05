Doe Paoro – Second Door

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (160)
- Artist of the Month (85)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (47)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (69)
- Film of the Month (46)
- Interviews (242)
- Live Photos (235)
- Live Show Reviews (71)
- Music Business (4)
- Short Stack (34)
- Song of the Month (54)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (113)
- Uncategorized (12)
- Unfinished Mail (75)
- Upcoming New releases (16)
- Video of the Month (51)
- Videos (343)
- Website of the Month (82)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- New Indie Record Label Space Duck Records Launches Out of Chicago
- Chris Montez Set to Perform at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art
- Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town and P!nk Set to Perform at 2018 Grammy Awards
- Music Gear Review: Samson G-Track Pro
- OK Go, The Yamaha All-Star Concert on the Grand 2018 and Andy Grammer Set to Perform at The NAMM Show
- RFL Records Announces New Signings and Seeks New Talent
- Reggie Calloway Leads Recording of New “Houston” Charity Single
- Super Bowl LII Ad Firm Seeks Multi Genre Music For Commercials
- Live Review: Matt Westerman at The Mint in Los Angeles, CA
- Roy Woods - Say Less (8/10)
Rolling Stone
- Watch Justin Timberlake's Futuristic New 'Filthy' Video
- David Duchovny Details New Album 'Every Third Thought'
- The Last Word: Erykah Badu
- 2018 Music Forecast: 9 Trends and Artists to Watch
- See Sufjan Stevens' Sun-Dappled 'Mystery of Love' Video
- Lady Gaga, Pink, Childish Gambino to Perform at 2018 Grammy Awards
- Bono on Gender Inequality: 'Poverty Is Sexist'
- Flashback: The Cars Wrap Up 2011 Reunion Tour at Lollapalooza
- Titus Andronicus Preview New LP With Sweeping 'Number One (In New York)'
- Hear Fleetwood Mac's Intimate Early 'Landslide'
Music News Underground
- Kendrick Lamar & Anthony Tiffith set to curate Black Panther: The Album
- Shadow of Whales 'Runaway' video
- World premiere of 'Proof of Desire' by Tango With Lions
- Ed Sheeran tops U.S. music consumption - see report highlights
- Justin Timberlake set to release fourth studio album 'Man Of The Woods'
- Cosmic Gate & JES 'Fall Into You' video
- Procol Harum: Still There'll Be More: An Anthology - 8CD
- Rising UK music consumption enjoys fastest growth this Millennium
- Michael Fang & Chigo Ace 'Now' video
- The APX 'Right On Time'
Leave a Reply