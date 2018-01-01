Happy New Year!

Unfinished Mail – January 2018

2018 is here. 2017 was a busy year with new releases by prominent artists and big tours. 2018 promises to be the same. 2018 brings with it new tours and new artists. Many of the new signings in 2017 will be hitting the road to promote their EP’s and albums as they come out. We’re already licking our lips about shows coming in March. 2018 also marks the end of Vans Warped Tour. This alternative music festival has shaped generations of fans and artists. We’ve also found it to be one of the most accepting of women artists.

FEMMUSIC will continue our annual issues in 2018. We will have previews of SXSW, Canadian Music Week, Australian Music Week, Melbourne Music Week, Loud Women Festival, and more. We also continue to look for those events that aren’t getting publicity and try to bring them to the forefront.

Typically in January & February we like to take on a broader issue in the music industry. In the past couple of years that has included interviews with women tour managers and women in studio production. As of this writing we are still looking for a subject and look forward to bringing it to you. FEMMUSIC is about women in the music industry not just musicians. We are also an activist site. It is not enough to watch from the sidelines. You need to take a stand and support it.

FEMMUSIC tries to support upcoming artists. We do this by featuring and interviewing them. We also work locally to try to provide artists and organizations with resources that come across our desk. We are a strong believer in arts funding and trying to find funding for artists. We also look for opportunities for gigs, events that might normally be thought of because they are not “music” exclusive. Sometimes our instincts prove true and we’ve heard from artists when our resources have helped. We look forward to doing more in 2018.

The year is just beginning and we hope to make it a great one.

Sincerely,

Alex Teitz

Editor-In-Chief