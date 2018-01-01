Bat Fangs

Artist of the Month –   January 2018

Bat Fangs – This pop-metal duo will release their self titled album in February on Don Giovanni Records. Bat Fangs is Betsy Wright & Laura King. Pay attention to their single “Wolfbite.” They are already booked for SXSW in March. https://www.facebook.com/batfangsband

